Award-winning actor Shirley Knight dies at 83

Shirley Knight, Tony - and Emmy-winning actor, passed away at the age of 83.

She died on Wednesday of natural causes at the home of her daughter, actress Kaitlin Hopkins, in San Marcos, Texas, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

In 1976, the Kansas-born actor received a Tony Award for essaying the role of an alcoholic actor in 'Kennedy's Children.'

Later in 1997, she was again nominated for portraying the sorrowful wife in the Horton Foote's Pulitzer Prize-winning 'The Young Man From Atlanta'.

The actor was nominated two times for the Academy Award for her work in her third and fourth film -- 'The Dark at the Top of the Stairs' and 'Sweet Bird of Youth.'


