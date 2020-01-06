Awkwafina creates history at Golden Globes 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): American actor Awkwafina created history at the 77th Golden Globe Awards as she became the first performer of Asian descent to win the award for a lead role.

The 31-year-old actor won the best female actor award in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy - for her film 'The Farewell', defeating big stars Ana de Armas, Cate Blanchett, Emma Thompson and Beanie Feldstein.

Awkwafina has become a symbol of Asian representation in Hollywood with movies like 'Ocean's Eight' and 'Crazy Rich Asians'.

Comedy-drama 'The Farewell' features an Asian cast and revolves around the story of a young girl who tries to create happy memories with her grandmother upon learning that she has only a short while left to live.

The 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States. (ANI)

