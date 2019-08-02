Awkwafina likes using this celebrity's name instead of her own!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): American actor-rapper Awkwafina recently revealed that she sometimes goes by actor Michelle Pfeiffer's name because, why not!

Nora Lum, popularly known as Awkwafina, adopted her stage name when she was a teenager, reported E! News.

"When I was 15 or 16, I thought the name 'Awkwafina' was great, hilarious. I never thought anyone would ever call me that," she said on Vogue's '73 Questions' segment.

"Cut to now, where everyone calls me that. So that's good," she added.

And as astonishing as this may sound, the actor sometimes puts her baristas to the test. She revealed that when she goes to Starbucks, she sometimes chooses to go by a different name.

During the segment, the actor said she uses a totally different name altogether, one most people will not be able to spell even if they were familiar with the actor in question, especially because of all the noise of the coffee machines.

"I like putting 'Michelle Pfeiffer. All 'F's in the 'Pfeiffer,' throws them off a little bit," Awkwafina said.

During the interview, the 'Crazy Rich Asians' star also talked about when she first realized she could be funny and make people laugh.

"I developed humour as a defense mechanism when I was like, four. Actually, after the passing of my mom. I wanted to be an emblem of joy and not an emblem of sorrow," she said.

"I think being a woman in comedy means kind of building up that collective camaraderie with the truths, the sometimes sad and funny truths of being a woman. But also using it to empower, using it to encourage, using it to laugh, to further improve womanhood in general," she later said.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the fantasy drama 'Paradise Hills' and in 'Jumanji: The Next Level'. She is also working on her own Comedy Central TV show. (ANI)

