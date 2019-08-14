Awkwafina
Awkwafina

Awkwafina to feature in 'The Last Adventure of Constance Verity'

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:27 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): American actor Awkwafina has been roped in for the big-screen adaptation of the fantasy adventure novel 'The Last Adventure of Constance Verity'.
Legendary has acquired the feature film rights to adapt the eponymous series written by A. Lee Martinez. John Raffo has written the script for the upcoming movie, reported Variety.
Jon Shestack is producing the film. Jon Silk will oversee the project alongside Jay Ashenfelter for Legendary Entertainment.
The book series follows Constance Verity who, for unknown mysterious reasons, was thrust into a clash with the supernatural from the moment she was born and has been saving the world from the disaster ever since. She is tired and wants to sample what she has missed out on -- a boyfriend, a normal job and spending time with friends. However, it's not an easy task to walk away from a life of adventure when in fact you are the chosen one.
'The Last Adventure of Constance Verity' came out in 2016 and a sequel of the book released in 2018. Martinez is currently working on writing the third book in the series.
Apart from this film, Awkwafina is also starring in Lulu Wang's 'The Farewell' after she rose to fame last year in the romance-comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Ocean's Eight'. Additionally, she will also star in Marvel feature 'Shang-Chi', 'Jumanji: the Next Level', 'The Prom', to be directed by Ryan Murphy and starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman and 'The Little Mermaid' remake for Disney.
Raffo's credits include writing 'The Relic' and 'Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story' along with the Black List script 'Renko Vega and the Jennifer Nine'.
Shestack's credits include 'Air Force One', 'The Last Seduction', 'Ghosts of Girlfriends Past' and 'Before I Fall'. He is currently developing 'Old Man's War' as an original film at Netflix. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 14:35 IST

Ranbir, Vaani head to Ladakh to shoot for 'Shamshera'

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged film industry to shoot in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor have left for Ladakh for filming 'Shamshera' in its picturesque locations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:41 IST

Miley Cyrus isn't planning to file for divorce from Liam Hemsworth

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): American singer Miley Cyrus isn't in a hurry to take divorce from Liam Hemsworth after the former "ended things" between them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 12:54 IST

Anne Hathaway recalls feeling pressured to lose weight at 16

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): American actor, Anne Hathaway, who will feature as the cover girl in the September issue of Allure magazine, will be talking about weight, body-shaming and misogynistic expectations from women in Hollywood, in the issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:51 IST

Brad Falchuk opens up about moving in with Gwyneth Paltrow a...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Writer-producer Brad Falchuk and actor Gwyneth Paltrow had a very sweet reason for not moving in together even after being married for almost a year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:28 IST

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, and more to perform at 2019 MTV VMAs

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): The latest batch of celebrities to perform at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards has been announced and with a trunk of talent on deck, it's surely going to be an epic night!

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:25 IST

Placido Domingo's shows cancelled post allegations of sexual harassment

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Several scheduled performances of Spanish opera singer Jose Placido Domingo have been cancelled owing to allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour against the singer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:10 IST

Brandon Thomas Lee thinks Miley Cyrus - Kaitlynn Carter romance is fake

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Pop-star Miley Cyrus's recent PDA with Kaitlynn Carter just days after ending her marriage with Liam Hemsworth is being considered as a cunning trick by some.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:15 IST

Lizzo would totally date a Hemsworth but isn't "messing with Miley's man"

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Sorry Liam Hemsworth! While American singer Lizzo is down for dating a Hemsworth brother, it looks like she is more interested in his other family members rather than him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:27 IST

Hannah Brown reveals about her life struggles post appearance on...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): American model and television personality, Hannah Brown, has revealed that her life has become tough after featuring in a reality dating show.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:14 IST

Harry Styles turns down role in 'Little Mermaid'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): American singer-actor Harry Styles has declined the offer to play a role in Disney's live-action 'Little Mermaid.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:57 IST

Heinz and Ed Sheeran collaborate for a noble cause

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Private company Heinz teamed up with American singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran after the singer got the ketchup logo inked.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:35 IST

Amitabh Bachchan's personalised wishes cheer up Vicky Kaushal,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): National Award winners Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana seem to be jumping with joy after the two received personalised hand-written notes from veteran actor couple Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Read More
iocl