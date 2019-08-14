Awkwafina to feature in 'The Last Adventure of Constance Verity'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): American actor Awkwafina has been roped in for the big-screen adaptation of the fantasy adventure novel 'The Last Adventure of Constance Verity'.

Legendary has acquired the feature film rights to adapt the eponymous series written by A. Lee Martinez. John Raffo has written the script for the upcoming movie, reported Variety.

Jon Shestack is producing the film. Jon Silk will oversee the project alongside Jay Ashenfelter for Legendary Entertainment.

The book series follows Constance Verity who, for unknown mysterious reasons, was thrust into a clash with the supernatural from the moment she was born and has been saving the world from the disaster ever since. She is tired and wants to sample what she has missed out on -- a boyfriend, a normal job and spending time with friends. However, it's not an easy task to walk away from a life of adventure when in fact you are the chosen one.

'The Last Adventure of Constance Verity' came out in 2016 and a sequel of the book released in 2018. Martinez is currently working on writing the third book in the series.

Apart from this film, Awkwafina is also starring in Lulu Wang's 'The Farewell' after she rose to fame last year in the romance-comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Ocean's Eight'. Additionally, she will also star in Marvel feature 'Shang-Chi', 'Jumanji: the Next Level', 'The Prom', to be directed by Ryan Murphy and starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman and 'The Little Mermaid' remake for Disney.

Raffo's credits include writing 'The Relic' and 'Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story' along with the Black List script 'Renko Vega and the Jennifer Nine'.

Shestack's credits include 'Air Force One', 'The Last Seduction', 'Ghosts of Girlfriends Past' and 'Before I Fall'. He is currently developing 'Old Man's War' as an original film at Netflix. (ANI)

