Ayo Edebiri joins Marvel's upcoming anti-hero movie 'Thunderbolts' cast

Washington [US], January 27 (ANI): Ayo Edebiri, the breakout star of 'The Bear,' has joined Marvel Studios' anti-hero team-up film 'Thunderbolts' in an unspecified capacity.

According to Variety, a US-based mediahouse, the film is directed by Jake Schreier ('Paper Towns,' 'Robot and Frank') from a script by Eric Pearson ("Black Widow"). Kevin Feige is producing, as he is with every Marvel Studios production.

At the San Diego Comic-Con, Feige confirmed 'Thunderbolts' for 2022 as the culmination of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (which begins in February with 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'). It is currently scheduled to debut on July 26, 2024.



According to Variety, 'Thunderbolts' will bring together several anti-heroes from the MCU, including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) from 'Black Widow,' Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) from 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' and Ghost from 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' (Hannah John-Kamen).

Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 'Falcon and Winter Soldier,' 'Black Widow,' and 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' will command the crew.

Louis-Dreyfus told Variety that 'Thunderbolts' will begin filming in June. (Though Harrison Ford is planned to play the film's namesake, Thunderbolt Ross, replacing the late William Hurt, the character is rumored to appear in 'Captain America: New World Order,' which is set to premiere two months before 'Thunderbolts,' in May 2024.)

Talking about Ayo Edebiri, since FX's 'The Bear' aired on Hulu in June 2022, her career has been on fire. She co-stars with Ben Platt in the movie 'Theater Camp,' which premiered at Sundance and was quickly snatched up by Searchlight, and she'll next be seen in the LGBTQ coming-of-age comedy 'Bottoms,' which will be available on Amazon Prime Video later this year. (ANI)

