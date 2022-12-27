'Babylon' fails to impress audiences in first weekend

Washington [US], December 26 (ANI): Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt starrer 'Babylon' has failed the big test at the box office.

This is Margot Robbie's second flop this year.

'Babylon' hit the theatres last weekend and could only rake in USD 3.5 million.

According to TMZ, the movie was made with a hefty budget of USD 80 million. The film has a big list of A-listers including Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Chloe Fineman, Eric Roberts, Flea, and Max Minghella among others.

TMZ reports that the film also got mixed reviews.

Set in the late 1920s during the movie industry's transition from silent films to talkies, 'Babylon' explores the rise and fall of multiple characters. The project has been described as "The Great Gatsby on steroids."

The story features both fictional and historical characters.



The picture was been shot in Los Angeles and Paramount planned a platformed release, first opening limitedly on December 25, 2022, before going worldwide on January 6, 2023.

Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe and Marc Platt have bankrolled the project. Tobey Maguire, Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel are the executive producers.

Talking about Margot Robbie, she will next be seen in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' movie.

While plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, the movie has Barbie and Ken stuck in the real world, where the former learns the difficulties of being a live woman.

Ryan Gosling, who portrays Ken, Barbie's longstanding boy toy, co-stars with Robbie in the film.

'Barbie' will hit the theatres on July 21, 2023. (ANI)

