'Bachelorette' stars Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya call off their engagement

Washington [US], June 18 (ANI): Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya of 'The Bachelorette' have ended their engagement after their romance was featured on the 'ABC' dating show's most recent season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, following Olukoya's proposal to Young in the season finale on Dec. 21, 2021, both stars took to social media on Friday to announce their breakup.



"To those who have supported Nayte and I, including Bachelor Nation, I know I speak for the both of us when saying having a relationship in the public eye has not been easy," Young, 29, posted to her Instagram Stories.



"I'm struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us."

The reality star-turned-schoolteacher then addressed her now-ex directly, as reported by Page Six.

"To you, Nayte, you quickly became my best friend and the love I have for you is incredibly strong. I will never stop wanting to see you succeed," she wrote.

"I will always acknowledge and appreciate the adventures, support, and growth both Nayte and this experience have brought me. At the same time, I'm deeply hurting and will need time and space to work through this heartbreak."

During the 'Bachelorette' Season 18 finale in December 2021, the co-host of the 'Bachelor Happy Hour' podcast and her last rose winner got engaged. (ANI)

