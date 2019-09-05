'Bad Boys' Will Smith, Martin Lawrence are back with another crazy ride!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): 'Bad Boys' Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back in town for another round of action. The first trailer for 'Bad Boys for Life' brings back the iconic duo of Miami police detectives played by Smith and Lawrence, who are here to take the audience on a wild ride!



The trailer has all the elements -- thrill, drama, and humour -- to keep the moviegoers glued to the screens.

Lawrence shared the intriguing trailer on his Twitter handle, writing, "Ya'll ready to ride wit us!? Ride together. Die together. #BadBoysForLife - watch the trailer now! 1.17.20."



The third installment of the 'Bad Boys' franchise features Smith and Lawrence reprising their iconic roles as Detective Lieutenant Michael Lowrey and Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett, respectively.



Going by the trailer, the years haven't changed the fun relationship and banter between playboy Mike (Smith) and family man Marcus (Lawrence).



In the trailer, Smith's Mike and Lawrence's Marcus fantasize about retirement from their crime-riddled careers before getting pulled into one last case.



"You want your legacy to be muscle shirts and body counts?" Lawrence can be seen asking at the beginning of the trailer.



But after a bad man from their past comes back into their lives to seek revenge, it doesn't take long before the dynamic duo get back into their old avatars, effortlessly busting down doors and holding bad guys at gunpoint.



The two work together 'one last time' to take on the revenge-seeking man, who comes looking for them.



The trailer promises one hell of a ride filled with humour-action combo the Miami cops are known for. The recently released trailer serves as a perfect tease as it doesn't let out a lot about the upcoming film, but, rest assured, there will be a whole lot of shooting, car chases, explosions, and drama.



The long-awaited third installment of the action-packed franchise also stars series newcomers Vanessa Hudgens, Charles Melton, and Alexander Ludwig as a group of the specialised police unit that collides with the 'Bad Boys' after a threat hits Miami.



"No, never, y'all will never do that again," Mike can be seen telling the newbies in trailer when they try to get in on the veteran bad boys' theme song, to which Marcus adds, "And you f--ing up the lyrics, which take a long time to learn."



Hudgens, Ludwig, and Melton's hilarious cameo in the trailer is not one to be missed.



The cast of the threequel also includes DJ Khaled, Jacob Scipio, and Paola Nunez. Joe Pantoliano will return as Captain Howard, reported Variety.



The film had been in the works for a while now, with multiple directors departing and release dates being changed, before Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah came on board to direct the action-comedy. Chris Bremmer penned the script, with earlier drafts from Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan.



Michael Bay directed the first two 'Bad Boys' films in the franchise, which released in 1995 and 2003.



Make some space in your calendars as 'Bad Boys' are coming to the theatres near you on January 17, next year. (ANI)