BAFTA appoints Emmy-winning producer Krishnendu Majumdar as Chair

Washington D.C. [USA], June 2 (ANI): The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) appointed Emmy-winning television producer Krishnendu Majumdar as chairperson, making him the first person of colour assigned for the role in 73 years, and the youngest in 35 years.

The decision to appoint the 'Sick of It' TV producer, who has been deputy chair for one year, was made at BAFTA's digital Annual General Meeting on Monday. His tenure as chair will run for the next three years.

Majumdar succeeds Pippa Harris, whose producing credits include '1917', and continues as deputy chair.

"This year has been difficult and turbulent for many in our industry, working with Pippa, BAFTA's talented and committed staff and membership, I want BAFTA to be at the heart of rebuilding the industry post-COVID," Variety quoted Krishnendu Majumdar's statement.

"It is vital to ensure that we support people of all backgrounds, races, and genders. Diversity and inclusion are crucial for the lifeblood of BAFTA, and we will continue to be a leader for real change across our industry," he added.

He has closely contributed to BAFTA for 14 years and has been the chair of the Learning and New Talent committee (2006 -2010), the chair of the Television Committee (2015-2019), and a member of the Board of Trustees for nine years. (ANI)

