BAFTA Awards 2022: Here's the complete winners' list

Washington [US], March 14 (ANI): The 75th edition of British Academy Film Awards, often shortened to BAFTA or Bafta, was conducted with a starry ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.
Warner Bros' 'Dune' and Benedict Cumberbatch's 'The Power of the Dog' and so on were some of the awards season favorites that took home Bafta trophies at the in-person ceremony hosted by Rebel Wilson, The Hollywood Reporter reported.
Here is a list of winners in the main categories at the 2022 BAFTAs:
Best Film
The Power of the Dog (Winner)
Belfast
Don't Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
Director
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (Winner)
Aleem Khan, After Love
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan, Happening
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Julia Ducournau, Titane
Outstanding British Film
Belfast (Winner)
After Love
Ali & Ava
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Leading Actress
Joanna Scanlan, After Love (Winner)
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, CODA
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Leading Actor
Will Smith, King Richard (Winner)
Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (Winner)
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ann Dowd, Mass
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Supporting Actor
Troy Kotsur, CODA (Winner)
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Mike Faist, West Side Story
Woody Norman, C'mon C'mon
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
EE Rising Star Award
Lashana Lynch
Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director, Or Producer
The Harder They Fall (Winner)
After Love
Boiling Point
Keyboard Fantasies
Passing
Film Not In The English Language
Drive My Car (Winner)
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
Documentary
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Winner)
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Animated Film
Encanto (Winner)
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Original Screenplay
Licorice Pizza (Winner)
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Adapted Screenplay
CODA (Winner)
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Original Score
Dune (Winner)
Being The Ricardos
Don't Look Up
The French Dispatch
The Power of the Dog
Cinematography
Dune (Winner)
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Editing
No Time to Die (Winner)
Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Production Design
Dune (Winner)
Cyrano
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Make-Up And Hair
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Winner)
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
House of Gucci
Costume Design
Cruella (Winner)
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
Sound
Dune (Winner)
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
A Quiet Place: Part II
West Side Story
Special Visual Effects
Dune (Winner)
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Casting
West Side Story (Winner)
Boiling Point
Dune
The Hand of God
King Richard
British Short Film
The Black Cop (Winner)
Femme
The Palace
Stuffed
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
British Short Animation
Do Not Feed The Pigeons (Winner)
Affairs of the Art
Night of the Living Dread (ANI)