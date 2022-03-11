BAFTA President Prince William to skip this year's Awards ceremony

London [UK], March 11 (ANI): BAFTA president, the Duke of Cambridge Prince William will not be attending this year's BAFTA Awards on March 13 for the second time.

According to Variety, despite the award ceremony being held at the Royal Albert Hall, which is quite near his Kensington Palace home, William will skip the ceremony. Instead, he will deliver a speech via a pre-recorded video transmission.



A BAFTA spokesperson told Variety, "We're delighted that BAFTA president, the Duke of Cambridge will be participating in the EE BAFTA Film Awards via a pre-recorded video message. Due to constraints, he is not able to attend in person this year."

Last year also, Prince William was set to deliver a pre-recorded speech via video link but pulled out following the death of his grandfather, Prince Phillip, who died the morning before the ceremony.

As per Variety, at this year's ceremony presenting awards on the night will be Daisy Ridley, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Millie Bobby Brown, Patrick Stewart, Rege Jean-Page, RuPaul, Salma Hayek, Sebastian Stan, Sienna Miller, Simon Pegg, Simone Ashley, Sophie Okonedo, Sophie Turner, Tom Hiddleston and Wunmi Mosaku among others. (ANI)

