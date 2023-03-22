BAFTA TV Awards Nominations: Here's the full list of nominees

Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): BAFTA has announced the nominees for its TV Awards, which will be held on May 14 at the Royal Festival Hall. The event will be hosted by comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media outlet, the medical fiction mini-series 'This is going to Hurt' and the drama series 'The Responder' lead the pack of nominees with six nods each.
Have a look at the complete list of nominees:
1. DRAMA SERIES -
Bad Sisters
The Responder
Sherwood
Somewhere Boy
2. MINI-SERIES -
A Spy Among Friends
Mood
The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe
This Is Going To Hurt
3. SINGLE DRAMA -
I Am Ruth
The House
Life And Death In The Warehouse
4. SCRIPTED COMEDY -
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Big Boys
Derry Girls
Ghosts
5. LEADING ACTOR -
Ben Whishaw This Is Going To Hurt
Chaske Spencer The English
Cillian Murphy Peaky Blinders
Gary Oldman Slow Horses
Martin Freeman The Responder
Taron Egerton Black Bird
6. LEADING ACTRESS -
Billie Piper I Hate Suzie Too
Imelda Staunton The Crown
Kate Winslet I Am Ruth
Maxine Peake Anne
Sarah Lancashire Julia
Vicky Mcclure Without Sin
7. SUPPORTING ACTOR -
Adeel Akhtar Sherwood
Jack Lowden Slow Horses
Josh Finan The Responder
Salim Daw The Crown
Samuel Bottomley Somewhere Boy
Will Sharpe The White Lotus
8. SUPPORTING ACTRESS -
Adelayo Adedayo The Responder
Anne-Marie Duff Bad Sisters
Fiona Shaw Andor
Jasmine Jobson Top Boy
Lesley Manville Sherwood
Saffron Hocking Top Boy
9. MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME -
Daniel Radcliffe Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Jon Pointing Big Boys
Joseph Gilgun Brassic
Lenny Rush Am I Being Unreasonable? -
Matt Berry What We Do In The Shadows
Stephen Merchant The Outlaws
10. FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME -
Daisy May Cooper Am I Being Unreasonable? -
Diane Morgan Cunk On Earth
Lucy Beaumont Meet The Richardsons
Natasia Demetriou Ellie & Natasia
Siobhan Mcsweeney Derry Girls
11. INTERNATIONAL -
The Bear
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Wednesday
Oussekine
Pachinko
The White Lotus
12. COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME -
Friday Night Live
The Graham Norton Show
Taskmaster
Would I Lie To You?
13. CURRENT AFFAIRS -
Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure)
Children Of The Taliban
The Crossing (Exposure)
Mariupol: The People's Story (Panorama)
14. DAYTIME -
The Chase
The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit
Scam Interceptors
15. ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE -
Big Zuu
Claudia Winkleman
Lee Mack
Mo Gilligan
Sue Perkins
16. ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM-
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Later... With Jools Holland: Jools' 30th Birthday Bash
The Masked Singer
Strictly Come Dancing
17. FACTUAL SERIES -
Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime
Libby, Are You Home Yet?
Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuela Orlandi
Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing (ANI)