BAFTAs 2021: 'Nomadland' dominates second night with four awards, here's complete list of winners

London [UK], April 12 (ANI): The second and final night of the 2021 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards was dominated by Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland'. The Frances McDormand-led road movie picked up four prizes, including the one for best film.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Searchlight-produced movie also won for lead actress, cinematography and director, putting it well ahead of all other films. Accepting the Best Director award, Zhao commented the honour would "make my teacher at Brighton College very proud."

The 2021 event also marked a historic turning point for the BAFTAs. They were the first edition to take place since the organisation's ground-breaking diversity review, which was carried out following last year's #BAFTAsSoWhite scandal.

A brief tribute was paid to the Late Prince Philip, BAFTA's first president, before delving straight into the prizes. The second night of the ceremony, which was longer of the two, had several musical performances and also saw Ang Lee presented with the BAFTA Fellowship award, the British Academy's highest honour.

The leading actor award was given to Anthony Hopkins for his performance in Florian Zeller's 'The Father', which also landed the statuette for best-adapted screenplay. Emerald Fennell's 'Promising Young Woman' claimed outstanding British film and original screenplay, and Pixar's 'Soul' won for animation and original score.

Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor for 'Judas and the Black Messiah', in other performance categories, while Yuh-Jung Youn won best-supporting actress for 'Minari'. In possibly the night's most comical moment, Youn joked that the award was especially meaningful to her as Brits were "snobbish".

'Nomadland' and 'Rocks' were tied, having claimed seven nominations each, with 'The Father', 'Mank', 'Minari' and 'Promising Young Woman' just behind with six.

Here's the complete list of the second-night winners:

Best Film

Nomadland - (Winner)

The Father

The Mauritanian

Promising Young Woman

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Leading Actress

Frances McDormand, Nomadland - (Winner)

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Leading Actor

Anthony Hopkins, The Father - (Winner)

Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Director

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao - (Winner)

Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Zbanic

Rocks, Sarah Gavron

Rising Star

Bukky Bakray - (Winner)

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Sope Dirisu

Outstanding British Film

Promising Young Woman - (Winner)

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Rocks

Saint Maud

Original Score

Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - (Winner)

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari, Emile Mosseri

News Of The World, James Newton Howard

Promising Young Woman, Anthony Willis

Documentary



My Octopus Teacher - (Winner)

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Dissident

The Social Dilemma

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director) - (Winner)

Limbo, Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [Also Produced By Angus Lamont]

Moffie, Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [Also Written By Oliver Hermanus And Produced By Eric Abraham]

Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)

Saint Maud, Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [Also Produced By Andrea Cornwell]

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah - (Winner)

Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami...

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal

Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell - (Winner)

Another Round, Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank, Jack Fincher

Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Supporting Actress

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari - (Winner)

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas And The Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Cinematography

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards - (Winner)

Judas And The Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

The Mauritanian, Alwin H. Kuchler

News Of The World, Dariusz Wolski

Film Not In The English Language

Another Round - (Winner)

Dear Comrades!

Les Miserables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Editing

Sound Of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen - (Winner)

The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao

Promising Young Woman, Frederic Thoraval

The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

Adapted Screenplay

The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller - (Winner)

The Dig, Moira Buffini

The Mauritanian, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

Animated Film

Soul - (Winner)

Onward

Wolfwalkers

Hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary, the second night of the BAFTAs awarded 17 prizes in total, with presenters joining from the Royal Albert Hall in London, where the physical awards are usually held annually, as well as Los Angeles. Variety reported that all nominees participated virtually. (ANI)

