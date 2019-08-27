Baltasar Kormakur and Mark Wahlberg to reunite for 'Arthur' adaptation

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur is set to reteam with his '2 Guns' star Mark Wahlberg to direct an adaptation of the 2017 true story 'Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home.'

The book penned by Mikael Lindnord, the captain of a Swedish adventure racing team, and follows Lindnord and the wounded stray dog he met during a 400-mile race through the Ecuadoran jungle, reported Variety.

Wahlberg will play Lindnord, who will also executive produce the untitled Paramount Players film. Michael Brandt has adapted the script.

Producers are Mark Canton, Tucker Tooley, Courtney Solomon, and Tessa Tooley. Dorothy Canton, Brandt, and Lindnord will executive produce.

Wahlberg is about to start shooting 'Infinite,' helmed by Antoine Fuqua. Wahlberg is planning to shoot 'Arthur the King' in the first half of 2020 after completing work on 'Infinite.'

Kormakur most recently helmed the 'Adrift' starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin. (ANI)

