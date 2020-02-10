Barack Obama's production debut 'American Factory' wins Oscar

California [USA], Feb 10 (ANI): Former US President Barack Obama's production debut 'American Factory' won the Academy Award for the Best Documentary feature on Sunday (local time).

The film's directors Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar and Jeff Reichert were all smiles as they lifted the trophy at the award ceremony.

Reichert, who is currently battling cancer, took the moment to honour her fellow nominees and all those who were a part of the film.

This documentary marks the first movie produced by Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions.

The Netflix-based documentary film 'American Factory' revolves around the story of the occupation of a shuttered motor plant by a Chinese company's factory in the suburbs of Ohio.

The 92nd edition of the Academy Awards is currently taking place at the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles in California.


