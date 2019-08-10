'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' to release in July

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): The release date of Kristen Wiig and Annie Mulolo starrer 'Barb and star Go to Vista Del Mar' has been confirmed and it will hit big screens next year on July 31.

The two actors reunited for the upcoming feature after writing an Oscar-nominated script for 2011 romantic-comedy 'Bridesmaids'.

Also starring in the film are actors Jamie Dornan and Damon Wayans Jr. with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Jessica Elbaum bankrolling the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story focuses on two best friends Barb and Star (played by Wiig and Mumolo), who leave their small mid-western town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida. They soon find themselves tangled up in adventure, love and a villain's evil plot to kill everyone in town.

The script of the film is penned by the leading ladies Wiig and Mulolo and is being directed by Josh Greenbaum.

Greenbaum in April shared that she is "excited" to be a part after the announcement of the film was made.

"I'm so excited to be a part of this movie which showcases Kristen and Annie's original, fresh and undeniably hilarious voice in spades. I'm also always looking for projects with titles that rhyme, so it really all worked out on this one," Greenbaum said. (ANI)

