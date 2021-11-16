'Barney the Dinosaur' documentary begins production

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): A three-part documentary about children's favourite Barney the Dinosaur has kick-started production at Peacock, the streamer announced recently.

As per Variety, the upcoming project will examine the meteoric rise of Barney, the beloved children's character who captured the hearts of millions of children and then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early internet and playgrounds around the world.

"Barney the Dinosaur was a ubiquitous character for children and parents alike and we are thrilled to work with the Scout Productions team to bring this three-part series to Peacock. This documentary is bound to captivate audiences like Barney has over the years," said Rod Aissa, executive vice president of unscripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

As per Variety, the documentary will offer first-hand accounts of the Barney phenomenon from the cast and crew to its most outspoken critics.



The character Barney was created by Sheryl Leach, with the character debuting in 1988 in the 'Barney and the Backyard Gang' home video series.

The 1988 series was then followed by the PBS series 'Barney and Friends', which aired until 2010.

The three-part documentary is being produced by Scout Productions. Tommy Avallone has donned the director's and executive producer's hat for the project.

Rob Eric, David Collins, Michael Williams, Amy Goodman Kassm, and Joel Chiodi of Scout Productions are also executively producing along with Raymond Esposito. Wendy Greene is co-executive producer and Trent Johnson is the producer.

The untitled documentary will premiere on Peacock in 2022. (ANI)

