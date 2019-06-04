Barry Jenkins
Barry Jenkins

Barry Jenkins to direct biopic based on Alvin Ailey

ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2019 10:50 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 4 (ANI): Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins is all set to treat his fans with his next project--a biopic about the late legendary choreographer and dancer Alvin Ailey.
Fox Searchlight first announced the upcoming project in March, last year, saying it had the support of the Ailey Organisation, reported Variety.
Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys is producing the film with Susan Lewis, along with Judy Kinberg, Rachel Cohen, and Jana Edelbaum.
Apart from donning the director's hat, Jenkins will also serve as an executive producer alongside Edelbaum and Lewis. Julian Breece is writing the script for the movie.
The upcoming project includes the rights to Jennifer Dunning's biography 'Alvin Ailey: A Life in Dance'. The producers will be working with the dance company's artistic director Robert Battle and artistic director emerita Judith Jamison.
Jenkins's upcoming biopic currently has no release date and the rest of the details about the film has been kept under wraps.
Jenkins won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay for his film 'Moonlight' and was also nominated for directing the coming-of-age best picture winner. He was nominated this year for best adapted screenplay for 'If Beale Street Could Talk', which he also directed.
Ailey, who was raised in rural Texas by a single mother, founded the interracial Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre in New York City in 1958 and helped to promote and popularise modern dance.
Ailey created his most-performed and recognised a piece of modern dance in the history called 'Revelations'.
Ailey received the Kennedy Centre Honours in 1988, a year before he passed away at the age of 58 from AIDS-related complications.
In 2014, former President Barack Obama chose Ailey to be a posthumous recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:34 IST

'Panga': Kangana gets tempting reward for playing well in...

New Delhi (India), June 4 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut gets rewarded for working hard on her character as a Kabaddi player for her next release 'Panga.' The actor received some mouth-watering dishes from "Team Panga" after she faired well in kabaddi practice sessions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 21:58 IST

Britney Spears fangirls over Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 4 (ANI): After she checked out of a mental health facility last month, Britney Spears seems to be recovering fast with and her latest Instagram video is a proof! The 37-year-old singer, who has been quite active on Instagram lately, shared a video of her dancing to the t

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 19:42 IST

Soulful track 'Mere Sohneya' from 'Kabir Singh' out next

New Delhi (India), Jun 4 (ANI): After taking fans on a musical journey with songs 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' and 'Bekhayali', makers of Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are all set to release yet another track.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 19:24 IST

'It was a life well lived' Kajol remembers father-in-law Veeru Devgan

New Delhi [India], Jun 4 (ANI): Remembering the "happier times", Kajol shared an emotional post on her Instagram remembering father-in-law Veeru Devgan who passed away nearly a week ago.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 19:24 IST

B-town gives thumbs up to Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' trailer

New Delhi (India), June 4 (ANI): Bollywood celebs are going gaga over the recently released trailer of Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' in which he essays the role of mathematician Anand Kumar.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 19:14 IST

Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' gets release date

New Delhi (India), June 4 (ANI): Here is some good news for all the movie buffs out there! Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' has finally got a release date.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 17:22 IST

Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0' to release in China in July

New Delhi (India), June 4 (ANI): After the release of 'Mom' and 'Andhadhun' in China, Akshay Kumar and Rajnikanth starrer '2.0' is set to hit Chinese theatres on July 12.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 17:07 IST

Bhumi Pednekar is one lucky girl to be teaming up with these 3 hotties

New Delhi (India), June 4 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar has her hands full at the moment with back to back releases opposite three of the most loved B-town actors. Profusely praised for her unmatched energy and unique roles, the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actor will be seen sharing screen space with - Ayushmann Khu

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 16:39 IST

George R.R. Martin joins art company 'Meow Wolf'

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 4 (ANI): The man behind 'Game of Thrones', George R.R. Martin is partnering with Meow Wolf, an arts and entertainment company based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He will join as the 'Chief World Builder.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 16:07 IST

Dhanush's international release 'The Extraordinary Journey of...

New Delhi (India), Jun 4 (ANI): After Tamil and Hindi cinema, Dhanush is set to make his Hollywood debut with Ken Scott's 'The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir.' The Indian trailer of the film released on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 15:30 IST

JLO's finance Rodriguez opens up after bathroom picture goes viral

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 4 : Former Basketball player and Jennifer Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez seems to have moved on, a month after a photograph of him sitting on a toilet went viral on the Internet.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 15:25 IST

Shraddha Kapoor shares happy picture with Varun Dhawan from sets...

New Delhi (India), June 4 (ANI): While fans are eagerly waiting to see Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan on screen in 'Street Dancer 3D', the duo has been making sure to keep the audience on their toes by sharing stills and behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's sets.

Read More
iocl