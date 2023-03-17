Barry Keoghan in talks for 'Gladiator' sequel

Washington [US], March 17 (ANI): Academy-award nominee and BAFTA award winner Barry Keoghan is currently in talks for Ridley Scott's upcoming 'Gladiator' sequel.

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, the sequel follows 2000's blockbuster hit "Gladiator" which was nominated for 12 Academy Awards, winning five including best picture, and earned $460 million at the box office with Scott returning to direct and produce.

The film also stars the 2023 Academy award nominee Paul Mescal and is all set to release on November 22, 2024.

It will be produced by Scott, his Scott Free Productions president Michael Pruss, Red Wagon Entertainment's Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher David Scarpa will write the script.

The first 'Gladiator', released in 2000, starred Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman soldier taken into slavery who pledges vengeance on Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix.



As Maximus died at the end of 'Gladiator', Mescal will portray Lucius in the sequel, the son of Maximus' lover Lucilla played by Connie Nielsen, reported Variety.

Keoghan has had a busy year, having received an Oscar nomination for best-supporting actor and a BAFTA for his heartbreaking work as Dominic in 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' as well as a frightening appearance as The Joker in 'The Batman.' The Irish actor is also a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Druig in 'The Eternals,' Variety reported.

Apart from these, Keoghan was also seen in Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk', 'Chernobyl' and 'The Green Knight'.

He will also be seen in Trey Edward Shults 'Waves' and in 'The Weekend' alongside Jenna Ortega.

He's already completed production on the Apple TV+ mini-series 'Masters of the Air,' as well as Emerald Fennell's sophomore feature 'Saltburn' and the Irish drama 'Bring Them Down,' Variety reported. (ANI)

