'Batgirl' actor Leslie Grace shares her costume's look from canceled movie

Washington [US], January 3 (ANI): American actor has given fans a look at the 'Batgirl' costume that would have been featured in the canceled HBO Max movie.

According to Deadline, an American entertainment news outlet, in a look back posted on Instagram, Grace shared some behind-the-scenes photos and clips from the filming of 'Batgirl'.

In the now-canceled film, slated to release on HBO Max sometime in 2023, Grace would have starred in the titular role of Batgirl. It was permanently shelved by Warner Bros. and DC Films earlier this year, as per Deadline.

"thank u for teachin' me, 2022. you were singular in many ways that will stay with me. My gratitude and love for life is much deeper thanks to the experiences you brought me. i take your lessons with me as we part," Grace captioned the post.

Grace can be seen dressed up in the video in what appears to be her trailer. The use of yellow in the costume calls to mind Michael Keaton's iconic Batman suit from the 1989 film 'Batman' and its sequel 'Batman Returns'. In 'Batgirl', Keaton would have played the same part again.



Deadline previously reported, the exact reason behind the shelving was not made clear, but, according to sources, the film did not fall in line with the new strategy being implemented by DC Films as well as HBO Max. (ANI)