'Batman: Caped Crusader' series canceled by HBO Max

Washington [US], August 23 (ANI): The animated DC series, 'Batman: Caped Crusader', from executive producers Bruce Timm, JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves, will not be moving forward at HBO Max.

The news of the show's cancellation has been confirmed by a source to Deadline. 'Batman: Caped Crusader' is among six animated projects that will no longer be produced by HBO Max but will be shopped, the source stated.

These projects include, 'Merry Little Batman', 'The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Toons Movie', 'Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Toons Musical', 'Did I Do That to the Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story' and 'The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie' (working title).



They are among dozens of titles that have been cut or removed from the streaming service as Warner Bros Discovery continues its cost-cutting measures and ahead of the merger of the HBO Max and Discovery Plus services next year.

'Batman: Caped Crusader' was given a straight-to-series order in May 2021. The reimagining of the Batman mythology was produced by Warner Bros Animation, Bad Robot Productions and 6th & Idaho and marked 'Batman: The Animated Series' producer Timm's return to Batman in animated episodic series, as per Deadline.

The show was meant to build on 'Batman: The Animated Series', which was co-created by Timm and aired for 85 episodes from 1992-1995. (ANI)

