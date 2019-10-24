Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck

'Batman' star Ben Affleck opted for dating app to find love

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:37 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Academy Award winner Ben Affleck was looking for love on the celeb-friendly dating app Raya, but not anymore.
Page Six reported that the star was not considering to date a celebrity. "He is in a good space right now and focusing on his kids and work, but is also ready to be in love all over again," the outlet quoted a source.
A source close to the actor said he's no longer on the app, and added that he is often at the Bel Air Hotel in LA for work meetings.
A couple of weeks ago, Affleck was spotted at the hotel with a young mystery woman. It seemed like a first date, a source told the publication. "He was in a good mood, and they seemed really into each other, there was no overt PDA or anything like that. They were having dinner," the source detailed.
The 47-year-old is soon to star in a disaster drama based on Kate Southwood's book 'Falling to Earth'. He was last seen in Netflix's 'Triple Frontier', and recently wrapped shooting for 'The Way Back' and 'The Last Thing He Wanted'. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:30 IST

Jennifer Aniston spills the beans on her diet; bats for...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Even at the age of 50, Jennifer Aniston attracts eyeballs wherever she goes. And crediting it to her healthy lifestyle won't be wrong as she believes in the power of "intermittent fasting"!

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 10:32 IST

Stop this non-sense: Hailey Baldwin after Selena fans question...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): After falling prey to Selena Gomez fans for sharing Summer Walker's 'I'll Kill you' on her Instagram story, model Hailey Baldwin responded by terming it "complete BS".

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 09:49 IST

Lizzo hits back at plagiarism accusers with legal action

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Singer-rapper Lizzo has hit back at the plagiarism-accusers for her hit 'Truth Hurts', with legal action.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 09:21 IST

After 'Jungle Cruise', Edgar Ramirez to star in 'The War Has Ended'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Edgar Ramirez who will soon be seen with Dwayne Johnson in 'Jungle Cruise' is set to star in 'The War has Ended'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 09:18 IST

Rose McGowan sues Weinstein for 'illegal effort to silence...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Actor Rose McGowan has sued producer Harvey Weinstein and his attorneys for their alleged "illegal" efforts to silence victims along with racketeering, violations of the Federal Wiretap Act, invasion of privacy, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distres

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 09:17 IST

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' to re-release with added footage...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Even after backlash and controversies, Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' fared well at the box office. And the film is set to hit theatres yet again with some extra footage.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 20:10 IST

Watch out as 'Chulbul Pandey' returns in 'Dabangg 3'!

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Salman Khan on Wednesday dropped a trailer of much-awaited action film 'Dabangg3', which marks the return of badass and lovable cop Chulbul Robinhood Pandey.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 19:20 IST

'Hotel Mumbai' trailer narrates true story of Indian brave hearts

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The trailer of Anupam Kher and Dev Patel starrer 'Hotel Mumbai', which is based on the brutal 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was released on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:50 IST

Mahira Khan has a balanced approach towards #MeToo movement

New Delhi (India), Oct 23 (ANI): Mahira Khan has opened up about the #MeToo movement that gained momentum last year and has taken a rather balanced approach towards the campaign that brought many high-profile cases to the fore.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:03 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's hush-hush visit to alma mater St. Columba's

New Delhi (India), Oct 23 (ANI): One fine Sunday, St. Columba's School situated at the heart of Delhi welcomed one of their most distinguished alumni - superstar Shah Rukh Khan!

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:01 IST

Shia LaBeouf, Vanessa Kirby to star in Little Lamb Productions'...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): American actor Shia LaBeouf, and 'The Crown' star Vanessa Kirby will soon be seen in the semi-autobiographical drama 'Pieces of a Woman'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:59 IST

Zooey Deschanel's husband Jacob Pechenik files for divorce

Washington DC [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): Zooey Dechanel's husband Jacob Pechenik has filed for divorce after parting ways last month citing 'irreconcilable references'.

Read More
iocl