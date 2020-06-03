'Batwoman' to create new character following Ruby Rose exit

Washington D.C. [USA], June 3 (ANI): After the sudden exit of actor Ruby Rose as the protagonist from the 'Batwoman' series ahead of season two, the CW network has decided not to recast for her role of Kate Kane in the superhero drama, instead create a new character.

According to Deadline, the next actor taking up the position in the American television series will be playing a new identity that essay 'Batwoman'.

The reason of the Australian actor's exit from the show remains unclear.

In 2019, Rose underwent emergency surgery after sustaining a serious injury that left her at the risk of being paralysed.

While in 2018, the actor had quit Twitter after receiving backlash over her casting as lesbian superhero Batwoman in the CW show.

The series features the character of Kate Kane, an outspoken woman trained in martial arts, whose passion for justice takes her to the streets to fight crime. (ANI)

