'Baywatch' fame Carmen Electra says joining OnlyFans was 'empowering' for her

Washington [US], July 5 (ANI): American actor and model Carmen Electra, who made a name for herself in the '90s as lifeguard Lani McKenzie in the 'Baywatch' series, has spoken about how joining OnlyFans is "empowering" for her.

While speaking to Fox News, Electra delved into what she calls some of her most exciting work to date with OnlyFans, the subscription-based online platform where users can pay for or sell original content without going through a slew of liaisons.

She signed up with the social media site last month and has since been in the process of reclaiming her image - one snap at a time.

After investigating more into the platform and what it offers not only users but also content creators, Electra took the leap and created her own page full of lingerie shots and bikini pictures. She hasn't looked back since.



"What I realized is that OnlyFans is a safe place where you can be your own creator. I have become my own creative director, my own stylist, my own visionary. You're one-on-one with the fans, so they can do requests, and I love it. It can be really, really fun. And I've had a blast creating photos, getting videos, and just allowing my fans to follow me wherever I go on these journeys in my life. That's exactly what I wanted to do," she said.

One thing Electra loves about the site is that she has complete control over what she decides to release as "there's no one telling you what to do; I'm my own boss."

She added: "It's intense and very empowering. It's so self-empowering. And creatively, I've always had so many fun and creative ideas, and there have been times when I've been able to follow through with those with different projects I'm working on.

Electra had a few words of wisdom to offer up to former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards and her daughter, Sami Sheen, 18, who recently embarked on their own journeys with the platform.

As per Fox News, she advised, "Be honest about where you are and what your platform is and what your fans will see within your photos and your videos. Be very honest, and be true to who you are. Stay true to your fans and the people that are supporting you, and have fun with it. That's the message I've always had, and I always thought, if you're not having fun, why do it?" (ANI)

