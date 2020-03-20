Baz Lhurmann's Elvis Presley biopic production suspended as Tom Hanks continues coronavirus recovery

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 20 (ANI): Australian Director Baz Luhrmann confirmed that his Elvis Presley movie which is set to star Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, will not begin production next week in Australia due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

According to Deadline, the film had been in the advanced stages of pre-production and it was disrupted when Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus.

The duo have since updated that they are experiencing only minor symptoms and are recovering in isolation.

Luhrmann took to Twitter today to confirm that the shoot will be paused while the world tries to contain the virus spread. He shared in his Twitter post, "I'm sure it will come as no surprise that this is not the moment to be resuming production on the film. Please know this is in no way a reflection of our commitment to make this movie here in Queensland. In fact, we are not even taking our sets down, simply locking up the creative space over the next few days."



The movie stars Butler as Elvis, while Hanks will be essaying his controlling manager. Maggie Gyllenhaal is also in the cast as the singer's mother. (ANI)