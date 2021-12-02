'Beasts of the Southern Wild' child star Jonshel Alexander shot dead

Washington [US], December 2 (ANI): Jonshel Alexander, who made her acting debut in the critically acclaimed 2012 drama 'Beasts of the Southern Wild', has died too soon.

As per E! News, Jonshel and an unnamed man were reportedly shot inside a vehicle in New Orleans on Saturday, November 27.

Per the report, citing police, the former child star was pronounced dead at the scene while the man drove to a hospital. Jonshel was 22 years old.



Nearly a decade earlier, the New Orleans native was cast as Joy Strong in the Louisiana-set movie. Jonshel was around 12 years old at the time.

On December 1, Quvenzhane Wallis, who starred in the lead role Hushpuppy, honoured her former co-star with a tribute on social media.

"When were filming we were always together and I wish I could go back in time so I can see you again. I love you. you will be missed by so many. #jonshel #gonetoosoon #prayersgoingup," she tweeted.



Jonshel is survived by her family, including her mother Shelly Alexander and her 1-year-old daughter, De-vynne Robinson. (ANI)

