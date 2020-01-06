Beating Tarantino, Sam Mendes wins best director Golden Globe for '1917'

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Beating Quentin Tarantino and Todd Philips, Director Sam Mendes on Sunday received the 77th Golden Globe Award for the Best Director in Motion Picture Category for his film '1917'.

Other contenders who trailed behind Mendes are Martin Scorsese who was nominated for Netflix film 'The Irishman' and Bong Joon-ho who directed 'Parasite'.

"There's not one director in the world who is not in the shadow of Martin Scorsese, I just had to say that," Hollywood Reporter quoted Mendes as saying.

Besides the award for the Best Director, the film also received the award for the Best Motion Picture in Drama category, defeating 'Joker'.

"It's difficult to make movies without big movie stars in the leads and get people to come and see it in a cinema, and I really hope this means people will turn up and see it on the big screen, for which it was intended," Hollywood Reporter quoted Mendes as saying.

The period-drama which is slated to hit the big theatres in India on January 17 is an account of two young British soldiers at World War I during the spring of 1917 followed by other chains of events.

The 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States. (ANI)

