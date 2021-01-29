'Beauty and the Beast' fame Luke Evans to star in Disney's 'Pinocchio' remake

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): English actor and singer Luke Evans who played Gaston in 'Beauty and the Beast' has joined the star cast of another Disney fiction flick 'Pinocchio' as an antagonist.

According to Deadline, Evans who previously was co-starred with Emma Watson in the action-romantic film 'Beauty and the Beast' will play a villainous role in the upcoming Pinocchio.



The flick that was announced at Disney's Investor Day in December will be helmed by Robert Zemeckis. American cultural icon Tom Hanks will also be starred in as 'Geppetto', as per sources.

The original version of the 'Pinocchio' which was released in 1940 revolved around an old-aged woodcarver named Geppetto, who makes a wooden puppet and names it 'Pinocchio'. The wooden puppet is then brought to life by a blue fairy, who blesses him to become a human being after he proves himself to be 'brave, honest and selfless'.

As per Deadline, the movie was honoured with various accolades and became the first animated flick to win at the Academy Awards, bagging the gold statue for Best Music, Original Score, and Original Song for 'When You Wish Upon a Star'. (ANI)

