Before filing for divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian seen without wedding ring

Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): Before filing for divorce from her husband Kanye West, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian went to a friend's house - without her wedding ring.

According to Page Six, the 40-year-old reality star was spotted in Los Angeles on February 18 donning a leather jacket and pants. Kardashians' large engagement ring was visibly missing from her left hand.

Though her name is still Kim Kardashian West on her Instagram profile, the mogul and her high-power divorce attorney Laura Wasser filed divorce papers on February 19.



In January, Page Six reported that a split was "imminent" between the couple.

As reported by the outlet, is not the first time Kardashian was seen without her rock. Days before Valentine's Day, she was also seen ringless.

However, the 41-year-old rapper West has not been as quick to ditch his jewellery. This week he was photographed with his wedding band on, despite having moved a slew of Yeezy sneakers out of their home earlier this month.

Kardashian and West share four children, 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago, and 1-year-old Psalm. They have been married since 2014. (ANI)

