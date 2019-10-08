Before Netflix, 'The Irishman' to run in Broadway for a month

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Prior to its release on the streaming giant Netflix, Martin Scorsese's directorial 'The Irishman' will get a run at Broadway theatre.

The limited-run will include shows at Broadway's historic Belasco Theatre from November 1 to December 1, reported Deadline.

The flick chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and also explores the hidden corridors of organised crime and its connections to mainstream politics.

'The Irishman' narrates the story of a mob hitman (De Niro) whose life becomes entwined with the rise and fall of Hoffa (Al Pacino).

For tickets valuing at USD 15 plus processing fee, the film will screen eight times in a week during its run at the Broadway.

"We've lost so many wonderful theaters in New York City in recent years, including single house theaters like the Ziegfeld and the Paris. The opportunity to recreate that singular experience at the historic Belasco Theatre is incredibly exciting," director Scorsese said in a statement.

The flick had its world premiere at the New York Film Festival last month. It is also set to hit select theatres in the US on November 1 before airing on Netflix on November 27.

Scorsese's directorial is also up for screening at the 14th Rome Film Fest which will commence on October 17 and will last till October 27.

Based on the Charles Brandt novel 'I Heard You Paint Houses', the film will take the audience back to post-WWII America exploring the world of organised crime.

Along with De Niro and Pacino, the film also stars Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel and Anna Paquin. (ANI)

