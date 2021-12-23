Behati Prinsloo shares glimpse of family life with Adam Levine, daughters

Washington [US], December 23 (ANI): Behati Prinsloo shared a rare glimpse of family life with her husband, Adam Levine and their two daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.

As per E! News, the couple, who tied the knot in 2014, don't share photos of their little ones all too often, so her recent post is a real delight.

The runway model, on Wednesday, posted a few behind-the-scenes photos to Instagram, along with the caption, "The elf is watching."





The snapshots included footage of their daughters spending good quality time together--and also featured cute shots of just her and Adam.

Ahead of the holidays, in early November, Behati exclusively dished to E! News about what she's looking forward to the most when it comes to her family and the future.

"I've been on a plane every other day and now I can just kind of sit back and watch my kids grow up," the Victoria's Secret model shared.

"I think as a mom, you kind of want to keep that balance of knowing who you are as an individual away from being a mom and away from your kids," she added.

"And then, also, you want to be a great mom and be an example to them working. Someone passionate about their work or all of the projects that are going on," she signed off. (ANI)

