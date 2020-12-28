Behati Prinsloo showcases never-before-seen wedding dress by Alexander Wang

Washington [US], December 28 (ANI): Supermodel Behati Prinsloo finally showcased a wedding dress from her 2014 nuptials to American singer Adam Levine.

As reported by People Magazine, the 32-year-old model on Saturday (local time) revealed a never-before-seen, wedding dress that was designed by renowned designer Alexander Wang while sharing a tribute to the fashion designer on his birthday.



"So many memories together!!!! Including my wedding day," Prinsloo shared on her Instagram Story with a photo of her and Wang embracing.

Later, Prinsloo shared more images of the dress, which featured a plunging neckline and revealing slits on both sides of the dress.



She captioned one of the photos which looked to be from a fitting in June 2014, "This dress you made for my wedding. I'm still not over it haha!"

As reported by People Magazine, Prinsloo and the 41-year-old singer Levine, tied the knot on July 19 in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, as one of the musician's closest pals, Jonah Hill, officiated the wedding.

At the time, the outlet learned that Victoria's Secret model chose a custom-made blush Marchesa gown - the result of a four-month collaboration with Georgina Chapman, who established the brand alongside Keren Craig.

"She was inspired by a runway dress from fall 2011," a representative for Marchesa told People Magazine at the time.

The inspiration gown featured romantic floral appliques and a tulle train, but Prinsloo's design had a sleeker silhouette with thin spaghetti straps made of silk and a low back. The bride capped off her look with a floor-length white silk tulle veil.

And her dresses weren't the only thing customized for her big day. Prinsloo wore the same style Christian Louboutin 'Valnina' shoes that hit the runway during the Marchesa spring 2014 show, which she had specifically made in white suede. (ANI)

