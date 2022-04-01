Bella Hadid making acting debut with Hulu's 'Ramy'

Washington [US], April 1 (ANI): Supermodel Bella Hadid will soon showcase her acting chops. The 25-year-old model is all set to make her acting debut with Hulu's Emmy-nominated comedy 'Ramy'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Hadid has been roped in for a recurring guest star role on the forthcoming third season of 'Ramy'.

Other details about her role are being kept under wraps.



Created and headlined by Ramy Youssef, the show is reportedly based loosely on his life. The comedy revolves around the story of Ramy, the son of immigrant Muslims living in New Jersey, who navigates through a life that is torn between faith, his community and new age ideals.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the third season, which is awaiting a premiere date on the Disney-backed streamer, sees "Ramy and his family forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns, and in some cases, lies while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead of dedicating himself to his and his uncle's diamond business."

Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way also star in the comedy. (ANI)

