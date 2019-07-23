Bella Thorne at the 2016 American Music Awards
Bella Thorne at the 2016 American Music Awards

Bella Thorne comes out as pansexual

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 09:56 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): "You like what you like." Hollywood actor Bella Thorne, who previously considered herself to be bisexual, has come out as pansexual.
"I'm actually pansexual and I didn't know that. Somebody explained to me really thoroughly what that is," she said during an interview with ABC News' Good Morning America.
Pansexuality is the sexual or romantic attraction towards people regardless of their sex or gender identity. Being gender-fluid, for pansexual people, sex doesn't count as a factor when it comes to being sexually attracted towards others.
"You like beings. You like what you like. Doesn't have to be a girl or a guy or a he or she or they or this or that. It's literally you like personality. You just like a being," she said while promoting her new book 'Life of a Wannabe Mogul'.
According to People, Thorne is presently in a long-distance relationship with Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.
In June, the actor posted PDA filled photos from their romantic getaway in Italy. One of the pictures features the actor giving her boyfriend a kiss on the lip.
"I'm very happy w (with) you," she wrote in the caption.
Before Mascolo, Throne has been in a relationship with YouTuber Tana Mongeau. While the two were more than open about their relationship and constantly posted about each other on their social media handle, for a very long time they did not officially confirm their relationship status.
Thorne announced her split with her lady love shortly after confirming the romance in February this year.
However, the former lovers share a friendly relationship post the breakup. On Mongeau's 21st birthday, Thorne shared a photo in which she is giving a tight and intimate hug to the social media influencer.
"Through thick and thin. I love you Tana happy bday you beautiful beautiful special girl," she wrote in the caption. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 10:58 IST

Ashley Benson gets girlfriend Cara Delevingne's initials tattooed

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): Ashley Benson just marked herself with a tattoo dedicated to her girlfriend Cara Delevingne.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 10:23 IST

Stuntman injured on sets of 'Fast and Furious 9', shoot halted

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): The shoot for 'Fast and Furious 9', which commenced in June, came to a halt on Monday (local time) after a stuntman sustained injuries on set.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 08:37 IST

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart call it quits after dating for 2 years

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): It's over between Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart. After dating for over two years, the two have decided to part ways.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 22:00 IST

Successful launch of Chandrayaan 2, Netizens go crazy with memes

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): After Chandrayaan-2 was successfully launched on Monday afternoon it soon became among the most talked about subjects on social media with netizens posting hilarious memes and jokes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 21:50 IST

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' gets one billion views on YouTube

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): The Queen's oldest song 'Bohemian Rhapsody' just set the record music video by officially surpassing one billion views on YouTube.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 21:25 IST

Natalia Dyer dazzles on red carpet and Charlie Heaton can't take...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): Actor Natalia Dyer graced the red carpet at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy recently and her boyfriend and actor Charlie Heaton couldn't look away!

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 21:12 IST

'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' trailer: Tom Hanks...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): Sony just dropped the trailer of the upcoming film 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' starring Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 21:04 IST

'Big Little Lies' stars share heartfelt farewell posts

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): It's a wrap! HBO's insanely popular drama series 'Big Little Lies' came to an end after airing its last episode on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:55 IST

Diljit Dosanjh croons sad song 'Dil Todeya' from 'Arjun Patiala'

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanj on Monday released a new track 'Dil Todeya' sung by him from his forthcoming 'Arjun Patiala' film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 19:58 IST

Scarlett Johansson reacts to Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, other...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): There was a time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) when the only female superhero was Black Widow, played by actor Scarlett Johansson. Cut to 'Avengers: Endgame' era, where a number of women heroes helped in defeating the ultimate villain, Thanos.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 18:27 IST

'Supernatural' stars receive standing ovation at Comic-Con

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): Fans of the popular TV series 'Supernatural' got emotional during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:53 IST

KJ Apa, Britt Robertson get cozy at Comic-Con party

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): New romance brewing? 'Riverdale' fame actor KJ Apa was seen getting cozy and showing some PDA with 'The Longest Ride' actor Britt Robertson at Comic-Con party in San Diego over the weekend.

Read More
iocl