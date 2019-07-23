Bella Thorne comes out as pansexual

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): "You like what you like." Hollywood actor Bella Thorne, who previously considered herself to be bisexual, has come out as pansexual.

"I'm actually pansexual and I didn't know that. Somebody explained to me really thoroughly what that is," she said during an interview with ABC News' Good Morning America.

Pansexuality is the sexual or romantic attraction towards people regardless of their sex or gender identity. Being gender-fluid, for pansexual people, sex doesn't count as a factor when it comes to being sexually attracted towards others.

"You like beings. You like what you like. Doesn't have to be a girl or a guy or a he or she or they or this or that. It's literally you like personality. You just like a being," she said while promoting her new book 'Life of a Wannabe Mogul'.

According to People, Thorne is presently in a long-distance relationship with Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.

In June, the actor posted PDA filled photos from their romantic getaway in Italy. One of the pictures features the actor giving her boyfriend a kiss on the lip.

"I'm very happy w (with) you," she wrote in the caption.

Before Mascolo, Throne has been in a relationship with YouTuber Tana Mongeau. While the two were more than open about their relationship and constantly posted about each other on their social media handle, for a very long time they did not officially confirm their relationship status.

Thorne announced her split with her lady love shortly after confirming the romance in February this year.

However, the former lovers share a friendly relationship post the breakup. On Mongeau's 21st birthday, Thorne shared a photo in which she is giving a tight and intimate hug to the social media influencer.

"Through thick and thin. I love you Tana happy bday you beautiful beautiful special girl," she wrote in the caption. (ANI)

