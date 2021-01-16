Bella Thorne defends Armie Hammer against cannibalism allegations

Washington [US], January 16 (ANI): Hollywood actor Bella Thorne publicly defended fellow actor Armie Hammer online, just days after he was accused of sending graphic messages to unidentified users.

According to E! News, the 23-year old actor took to her Instagram and defended Armie Hammer amid a social media scandal. Armie has been accused of sending unverified messages detailing cannibalism and sexual acts, including an alleged message that read, "I need to drink your blood."

Bella wrote alongside a post about the news."I honestly can't believe this..., People are crazy to fake this kinda s--t this poor guy and his kids like leave him and his family alone. No way he's a freaking CANNIBAL...."



She then added, "Also, there's a million fake screen shots going around."

For his part, Hammer slammed the accusations after it was revealed he would no longer act alongside Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming movie 'Shotgun Wedding'.

In a statement to E! News he said, "I'm not responding to these bulls--t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic."

He further added, "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."

E! News has not been able to verify the authenticity of these alleged DMs, social media user @houseofeffie, who posted graphic messages claiming they were sent by Hammer. The account holder seemed to initially say they weren't real but later appeared to claim the post denying the DMs validity was fake, alleging Hammer's "crazy fans went so far as to fake a DM by me." (ANI)

