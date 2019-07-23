Bella Thorne pens effusive post for mother Tamara to mend relationship

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): American actor Bella Thorne seemed to be making amends in her relationship with mother Tamara.

The 21-year-old penned an effusive letter to her mother on Instagram to resort the bond, along with a collage of her pictures with Tamara.

"Dear mother," she began the post with.

"I'm sorry for the words I have said I needed to get them out from lingering underneath my skin. I know your life hasn't been perfect and I know that that's why mine hasn't been either, everything in life is a mystery but what's not, is this infinite undying love I have for you," Thorne added.

She continued the post expressing her gratitude for they still got some time to "mend" their relationship.

"Our relationship is f***** up but I'm glad we are here, and I'm grateful we have time to mend. I love you mommy," she concluded.

This comes after Thorne in a recent interview revealed that she been a victim of Stockholm syndrome while she experienced sexual abuse.

After her revelation, Tamara claimed that "It's a private matter" and just "found out" about the matter.

"I'm just talking to a therapist about it. I'm processing it. It's not something I knew about before," Us Weekly quoted her as saying.

Bella's father died in a car accident when she was 9 and since she was raised by Tamara alone. (ANI)

