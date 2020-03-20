Bella Thorne says she's worried about her mom amid coronavirus outbreak

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 20 (ANI): Bella Throne, the latest star to be unmasked on 'The Masked Singer', a reality singing competition television series, opened up about her coronavirus fears and said that she's worried about her mother.

According to Fox News, on Thursday the 22-year old spoke with Extra about the viral outbreak and how it's affecting her loved ones.

"Listen to the precautions, try and stay very healthy. I'm really worried, personally, about my mom because she has Chron's disease," she told the outlet.

Bella admitted that part of her feels that her mom should stay away.

"I'm definitely worried for the state we are in and how long it will last and how many people are suffering from it. My boyfriend lives in Italy, so we talk about it all day," she further said.

"I think that now is the time... to really just concentrate on, one, how we can help and, two, how we can help ourselves in this time of no work, no this, no that. I know it's going to sound cheesy: Listen to your heart, listen to your brain, and study yourself, think about what can you do be better and what you can do to be happier," Throne said advising her fans to take the proper precautions to prevent spreading the disease. (ANI)

