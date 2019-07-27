Bella Thorne starrer 'Southland' begins shooting

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): The production of Bella Thorne starrer 'Southland' has begun in Oklahoma.

The film helmed and written by Joshua Caldwell also stars Jake Manley, Amber Riley and Michael Sirow, reported Variety.

The film follows two young lovers who got robbed on their way to southland. The lovers posted their exploits on social media and gained fame and followers along the way.

"I could not have shot 'Southland' anywhere but in Oklahoma," said Caldwell.

"Its geographical diversity allows it to stand in for a multitude of other locations, including Florida and Texas, and the land on which this state rests is both haunting and beautiful," Caldwell added.

'Southland' began principal photography in Guthrie and will continue throughout the month filming in multiple communities in the central Oklahoma region. (ANI)

