Bella Thorne's big revelation about teaching herself to read, write

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): American actor Bella Thorne has revealed about how she taught herself how to read and write.

Making an appearance on the 'Chicks in the Office' podcast on Thursday, Thorne chatted on some of the 'main points' in her forthcoming book 'The Life of a Wannabe Mogul'. She added that her third book will include a mention of how she learned to read and write.

"I don't talk about it in this one, but in the third book, it would be the fact that I never learned how to read and I learned how to read from reading scripts," People quoted her as saying during the podcast.

The 'Midnight Sun' actor said, "I'm obsessed with money and literal cash," and revealed that her ability to learn came from counting her father's cash.

The 21-year old added, "I was tone deaf and I now own a record label and I'm signed to Sony as an artist and I can sing acapella like a bitch ass so f-- with me."

She continued, "I had $200 to my name by 18 and bought a house by 19."

Thorne also shared that she never got a chance to learn how to pen a script and now she is writing a script all on herself.

"I never learned to write a script, but I'm writing a series and got an Oscar winner to play my mom," she said.

"I'm out here doing s-- that people say is impossible," Thorne added.

Thorne has been vocal and opinionated whenever it comes to any personal or social issues. Recently, Thorne hit the headlines this week after she posted a topless picture of herself on Twitter in an attempt to thwart the hacker who threatened her to leak the pictures.

The actor also sang praises for singer Taylor Swift for her petition in the support of the LGBTQ community. (ANI)

