Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas in talks to feature in 'Deep Water'

Actors Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are in talks to star in an adaptation of novelist Patricia Highsmith's book 'Deep Water'.

New Regency will be bankrolling the upcoming project, which will be directed by Adrian Lyne, who has earlier helmed films like 'Lolita', 'Unfaithful', 'Fatal Attraction', and 'Foxes', among many others, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

'Euphoria' fame creator Sam Levinson and Zack Helm will adapt the story of the novel that follows a troubled married couple, Melinda (de Armas) and Vic (Affleck), who have an arrangement that allows Melinda can date as many men as she wants as long as she does not desert her family. Eventually, Vic can no longer suppress his jealousy and tries to win back his wife by asserting himself through a tall tale of murder, one that soon comes true.

Garrett Basch and Steven Zaillian are producing, along with Guymon Casady and Ben Forkner, as well as Anthony Katagas and Arnon Milchan.

De Armas is currently filming the upcoming Daniel Craig-starrer 'Bond 25'. She will next be seen in Rian Johnson's murder mystery 'Knives Out' and is set to play Marilyn Monroe in 'Plan B' and Netflix's 'Blonde'.

Oscar-winning actor Affleck was last seen in the Netflix film 'Triple Frontier' and will be seen in Dee Rees' 'Mudbound' follow-up 'The Last Thing He Wanted'.


