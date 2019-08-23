Ben Affleck celebrates one year of sobriety

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): American actor Ben Affleck is in a "great place" after completing 365 days of sobriety.

The 47-year-old star, who revealed in October that he had completed a 40-day stay at a treatment facility for his battle with alcoholism, marked one year of being sober on Thursday and according to a source close to the actor, he is doing better than ever, reported People.

"Ben is in a great place both in his recovery and life," a source close to Affleck told the outlet.

"He continues to want to be the best father and friend he can be," the source added.

Besides working on his health, the source said that the Oscar-winning actor been devoted to his family and friends, especially his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three children, Violet (13), Seraphina (10), and Samuel (7) as well as his work commitments.

"He and Jen do amazingly well at co-parenting the children. They have shared a great summer with the kids doing outings, travels, etc. They have a very trusting and special relationship," the source shared.

"Ben's relationship with Jen is strong. She's really supportive of Ben, and they work very closely on parenting their kids," the source continued.

The source also added that Affleck has found a balance between work and home life.

"Ben has found a balance between his work and home life. He remains committed to a number of treatment and wellness methods that focus on his health," the source said.

Affleck entered rehab for the third time last year on August 22, after Garner was seen driving the 'Justice League' actor to a treatment centre.

He stayed at the centre with only brief breaks to work out at home and attend business meetings, until October when he broke his silence about his treatment in a lengthy post on Instagram.

"This week I completed a forty-day stay at a treatment centre for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care. Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle," Affleck revealed in the post, shared on October 4.

"Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family," he wrote.

Most recently, Affleck has shown his commitment to his wellness by spending the months with his children.

"He is really enjoying his summer with the family," a source previously told People, adding that he and the children had been spotted everywhere from Disneyland to fun dinners at Barton G. restaurant in Los Angeles.

"Ben was just doting over his kids," the source said of Affleck's June dinner outing.

On the work front, Affleck was last seen in Netflix's 'Triple Frontier'. (ANI)