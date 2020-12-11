Ben Affleck high on George Clooney's list for 'The Tender Bar'

Washington [US], December 10 (ANI): Hollywood actor Ben Affleck is being considered for George Clooney's next feature film, an adaptation of the coming-of-age story by J R Moehringer, The Tender Bar: A Memoir, for Amazon Studios.

According to Variety, after working together as producers in the critically acclaimed Oscar-winner Argo, Clooney may now get the opportunity to direct Affleck in his next feature film, The Tender Bar.

The two A-listers who have neither shared the screen together nor worked in an actor/director capacity before, have always wanted to work with each other for many years now, it reported.

Affleck was reportedly high on Clooney's list when he set out to work on the film adaptation of The Tender Bar: A Memoir.



The Tender Bar will be produced by Clooney and his partner Heslov's Smokehouse Pictures, along with Ted Hope.

According to Variety, the screenplay of the film will be written by William Monahan who has won an Oscar for the best-adapted screenplay for The Departed.

The Tender Bar is the story of Moehringer's upbringing and his search for father figures at his Uncle's bar after his father left him as a child, even before he could speak.

Before this Clooney directed Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Good Night and Good Luck, Leatherheads, The Ides of March, The Monuments Men and Suburbicon.

Affleck, himself will soon be writing and directing the adaptation of The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Years of Hollywood. He recently wrapped up the production of Ridley Scott's period piece The Last Duel and the New Regency thriller Deep Water. (ANI)

