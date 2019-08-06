Ben Affleck starrer 'The Way Back' will now release in March, 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): The release of Ben Affleck starrer 'The Way Back' has been delayed and now the film is set to release next year on March 6.

Earlier, the film directed by Gavin O'Connor was scheduled to hit big screens on October 18 this year, reported Deadline.

The upcoming movie will feature Affleck as a former basketball star, who has had a struggle with addiction and is now attempting to make a comeback by becoming the coach of a disparate high school basketball team at his alma mater.

Along with Brad Ingelsby, O'Connor has penned the script of the movie. Affleck, O'Connor, Mark Ciardi, Gordon Gray, Ravi D. Mehta, and Jennifer Todd are producing it with Jason Cloth and Aaron L. Gilbert as the executive producers.

The new release date will allow Warners to take full advantage of the commencement of college basketball's March Madness and promote the film during that time during NCAA and NBA.

The 'Gone Girl' actor is also in talks to star in the adaptation of novelist Patricia Highsmith's book 'Deep Water'. (ANI)

