Ben Affleck thanks ex-wife Jennifer Garner in a public note

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 21 (ANI): American actor Ben Affleck, who went through a difficult phase lately following his October 2019 relapse, has penned a heartfelt thank you note for his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

According to Us Weekly, the 47-year-old actor said in the letter, "What I want to say publicly and privately is, 'Thank you. Thank you for being thoughtful, considerate, responsible, and a great mom and person."

American journalist Diane Sawyer read the message aloud during the episode of 'Good Morning America' after her interview with the actor on Thursday (local time).

Garner and Affleck split in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage and finalised their divorce in October 2018. They are parents to 14-year-old daughter Violet, 11-year-old daughter Seraphina and 7-year-old son Samuel.

On March 2, 2014, Affleck and Garner attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in California.

The 'Triple Frontier' star seemed emotional while he discussed the break up elsewhere in his 'Good Morning America' appearance. He admitted, "I never thought that I was gonna get divorced. I didn't want to get divorced. I didn't want to be a divorced person. I really didn't want to be a split family with my children. And it upset me because it meant I wasn't who I thought I was. And that was so painful and so disappointing in myself."

Earlier this week, in a New York Times profile, the actor made headlines when he called the divorce the biggest regret of his life. He explained, "Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It's just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing."

Affleck also reflected on how his battle with addiction affected the relationship with Garner saying that he drank relatively normally for a longer time and confessed the fact that he started drinking more and more when he felt that his marriage was falling apart. It was in the year 2015 and 2016 when his drinking created more marital problems.

In October 2019, the 47-year-old actor Garner has been a constant support for Affleck as he worked on his sobriety after a 'slip-up'. And at that time a source to Us Weekly revealed that the 'Alias' alum wanted Affleck to be in the kids' lives, that means dealing with things she isn't happy about.

"Jen's major sticking point is that Ben needs to be sober -- and truthful about it. There's no wiggle room on that as far as his relationship with his kids goes," the source added.

Affleck seemed to agree with Garner's tactics, as evidenced on Good Morning America. "I have to be the man I wanna be at this point," he noted, referring to his relapse. "I don't have any more room for failure of that kind." (ANI)

