Ben Afflick
Ben Afflick

Ben Affleck to star in action-thriller 'Hypnotic'

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:32 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): American actor Ben Affleck will be seen playing the role of a detective investigating a string of high-end robbers in a new film venture named 'Hypnotic'.
The action-thriller will be helmed by 'Sin City' director Robert Rodriguez, reported 'The Hollywood Reporter'.
The 'Argo' star will play a detective who investigates a series of impossible high-end heists and becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program.
The production of the project is set to start in April.
'Hypnotic' is the first project under a new strategic partnership between producer Jeff Robinov's 'Studio 8' and Mark Gill's 'Solstice Studios'.
The duo, Rodriguez and Robinov, will produce the film together with Studio 8's Guy Danella and John Graham. 'Solstice' will handle US distribution and international sales.
Robinov, while talking about Affleck in a statement, on Wednesday said, "Working with Ben on his award-winning projects, including 'Argo and The Town', I have seen how his versatility and creativity has made him one of the most talented filmmakers both in front of and behind the camera."
He added, "It's very meaningful to be collaborating with Ben again on this uniquely riveting suspense thriller, and I know he and Robert will make a terrific film together." (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:19 IST

Not dressing for your approval: Gigi Hadid responds to style critics

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): American model Gigi Hadid responded to fans in the best way by asserting that she isn't here to meet their sky-high expectations when it comes to style.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:06 IST

Would be beneficial for people: Kim Kardashian hails Instagram's...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): There's no doubt that social media is taking a toll on people's mental health and American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West believes that the platform's new feature which hides likes will work in the direction of improving mental well-being.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:29 IST

Nagpur Police answers Ranveer Singh's 'what is mobile number' question

New Delhi (India), Nov 7 (ANI): Remember the 1999's popular number 'What is mobile number' from 'Hassena Maan Jaayegi'? Well, the question is fresh even today and Ranveer Singh has found the answer to it!

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:12 IST

KJo congratulates Big B on completing 50 years in Bollywood

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): As the 'Shenshah' of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan completed half a century in the industry, director Karan Johar congratulated the ace actor for the milestone.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:03 IST

Lady Gaga gets sinus infection, cancels Las Vegas concert

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): Pop icon Lady Gaga apologised to fans after she had to cancel her Las Vegas show following a severe illness.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:36 IST

Billie Eilish's green mullet hairstyle was an accident

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): Pop singer Billie Eilish revealed that her new green mullet hairstyle was "not on purpose" but was an accident.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:31 IST

Bebe Rexha claps back at body shammers, says 'We are beautiful any size'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): Pop singer Bebe Rexha is sending loud and clear messages that she doesn't have time for negativity in her life.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:38 IST

Amitabh Bachchan completes 50 years in Bollywood, Abhishek pens...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): As Amitabh Bachchan completed 50 years on Friday in the film industry his son Abhishek Bachchan shared a heartfelt message.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:27 IST

Emma Watson talks about struggles with fame as child artist

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): For Emma Watson, life took a 360-degree turn when she landed the role of Hermione Granger in the 'Harry Potter' film franchise.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:22 IST

Hollywood's Superman Christopher Dennis passes away at 52

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): Christopher Dennis, who entertained audiences as Hollywood Boulevard's Superman, passed away at the age of 52.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 08:56 IST

Italian drama 'Despite the Fog' to open 50th Indian Film Festival

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Filmmaker Goran Paskaljevic's 'Despite the Fog' will open the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:57 IST

'Hotel Mumbai' director used to play gunshots on sets for us to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is set to narrate the story of valour and courage with his upcoming film -- Hotel Mumbai, says that he had to undergo rigorous training to fit into the shoes of the character.

Read More
iocl