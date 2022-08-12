Ben Affleck upset with paps for invading his privacy during Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

Washington [US], August 12 (ANI): A too-close camera in the face and a paparazzi scrum may be upsetting for celebrities. Actor Ben Affleck is reportedly pissed at shutterbugs for invading his and his wife Jennifer Lopez' privacy during Paris honeymoon.

A source told Page Six, "Ben was a little freaked out in Paris. This was a whole new level." Adding, "an almost Princess-Diana level."

Back in 2002, th couple faced unprecedented media attention. They even had to postpone their first planned wedding in 2003 after they were forced to go so far as to consider having "decoy brides" on their doomed big day, Page Six reported.



In a statement released the day before the original nuptials, they said, "Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date." (And, of course, they never rescheduled that particular wedding.)

"Ben is used to the flashing lights," said the source. "But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen's made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets pissed off."

Ben, 49, and Jennifer, 53, surprised fans in July when they revealed they wed at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. The high-profile pair who met in 2001 when they both starred in the movie "Gigli," embarked on a very public romance and got engaged the following year. The wedding was postponed and in 2004 they called it quits. Ben went on to marry "Alias" star Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10. They finalized their divorce in 2018 and he went on to date "SNL" producer Lindsay Shookus and Cuban actress Ana de Armas who he met on the set of their film, "Deep Water."

On the other hand, Jennifer married singer Marc Anthony in June 2004, with whom she shares twins, Emme and Max, born in 2008. The pair eventually divorced. And in May 2021, Ben and Jennifer sparked dating rumours when they were spotted holding hands while on vacation in Montana. Jennifer revealed in her 'On the JLo' newsletter that she and Affleck, 49, tied the knot at A Little White Chapel.

In the newsletter, she wrote, "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," adding that the ceremony was "exactly what we wanted." (ANI)

