Ben Affleck's mother hospitalized ahead of actor's second wedding with Jennifer Lopez

Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): Hollywood star Ben Affleck's mother, Chris Anne Boldt, had to be rushed to hospital on Friday ahead of the actor and Jennifer Lopez's plans to marry for the second time this weekend.

According to Page Six, the actor's mother had fallen off a dock at Affleck's Georgia home where the wedding will be taking place. She was taken to St. Joseph Candler children's hospital in Savannah.

A source previously told E! News that Lopez and Affleck, who tied the knot in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony last month, have been hard at work as they prepare to celebrate their recent marriage with friends and family at a lavish bash in Georgia.



Another insider noted that the weekend-long affair is being planned by interior designer and event planner Colin Cowie, with lifestyle guru Jay Shetty presiding over the actual ceremony.

The celebrity roster for the three-day event is expected to include the likes of Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Ben's brother Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo.

Their children, Jennifer's 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Ben's kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with his ex-Jennifer Garner, are also expected to be in attendance as they were recently seen shopping at a local antique mall together, reported E! News.

"The family looked calm and happy," an eyewitness told the outlet of their low-key family outing, adding that they were nothing short of "just normal folks mixing in the town."

While preparations were already underway, Page Six has reported that Lopez is expected to walk down the aisle in a custom Ralph Lauren gown. (ANI)

