Ben Platt reveals he got Covid-19 in March

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): American actor Ben Platt revealed on Sunday (local time) that he had contracted Covid-19 earlier this year, calling the contagion an "awful flu."

According to Page Six, responding to a tweet that asked, "Do you personally know anyone that has contracted COVID-19," the 27-year-old actor said he battled the novel coronavirus in March.

"Me. it was like an awful flu that lingered for 3 weeks or so. thankfully made a full recovery. so many haven't been as lucky and will continue not to be," Platt tweeted.



As per Page Six, the Broadway star added he's "totally fine now," and urged his followers to "keep distancing and masking!"

As of Sunday, there have been over 10 million coronavirus cases reported in the US and over 244,000 deaths, according to the CDC.

In addition to Platt, a number of celebrities have spoken out about their experiences with COVID-19, including Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, and most recently, Hugh Grant. (ANI)

