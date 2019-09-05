Director Ben Wheatley
Director Ben Wheatley

Ben Wheatley to direct Alicia Vikander's 'Tom Raider' sequel

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:15 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Ben Wheatley is all set to helm the 'Tom Raider' sequel starring Alicia Vikander.
Alicia Vikander will be seen reprising her role as the treasure-hunting action heroine Lara Croft. The production on the sequel will begin early next year.
Amy Jump is writing the film while Graham King is producing it through his GK Films banner, and Elizabeth Cantillon.
Wheatley directed the films 'Kill List' and 'Free Fire', and he is in post-production on 'Rebecca' for Working Title Films.
Directed by Roar Uthaug, 'Tom Raider' grossed USD 275 million worldwide. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:51 IST

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $2 million to human rights...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on Wednesday donated USD 2 million to organistaions focused on protecting the rights of migrant children.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:49 IST

'Crazy Rich Asians' co-writer Adele Lim quits sequel over pay disparity

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Adele Lim who co-wrote the hit 'Crazy Rich Asians' film with Peter Chiarelli has exited the show amid alleged issues of pay disparity.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:42 IST

Hrithik, Vaani will make you groove on 'Ghungroo'

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): To set the temperature soaring, Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor are here with their chemistry to make you shake a leg with them on first song 'Ghungroo' from action-filled movie 'War'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:20 IST

'Dostana 2' finds 'suitable boy' in Lakshya

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): After months of speculations, filmmaker Karan Johar has finally revealed the name of the 'suitable boy' who would be joining Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aryan in 'Dostana 2'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:54 IST

Mary Lynn Rajskub, Edwin Hodge join Chris Pratt in 'Ghost Draft'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Mary Lynn Rajskub and Edwin Hodge have been roped in to feature in Sci-Fi thriller 'Ghost Draft' alongside Chris Pratt.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:50 IST

Meghan Markle, Rihanna and others mourn death of photographer...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Celebrities are mourning the death of much loved and acclaimed fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh who died on Tuesday at the age of 74.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:49 IST

'Destiny's Child' songwriter LaShawn Daniels passes away

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Grammy-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels passed away at the age of 41.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:15 IST

Dwayne Johnson returns from honeymoon early to support Kevin...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Actor Dwayne Johnson is going all out for his friend and actor Kevin Hart following his car accident over the weekend.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 06:39 IST

Adele getting 'ready physically and emotionally' to release new...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Adele is channeling her heartache into music and will soon treat her fans with new songs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 06:37 IST

Jennifer Aniston opens up about turning 50, says she doesn't...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Aniston, who never shies away from speaking her mind, opened up about ageing, saying she doesn't "feel any different".

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 05:50 IST

Man arrested in connection with Mac Miller's death

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Almost a year after rapper Mac Miller's death, a man has been charged and arrested in connection with the star's passing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 05:42 IST

Here's why Jennifer Aniston recommends staying away from social media

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Aniston, who became a household name after starring in the beloved sitcom 'Friends', opened up about the harmful effects of using social media, revealing why one should stay away from the platform.

Read More
iocl