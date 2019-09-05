Ben Wheatley to direct Alicia Vikander's 'Tom Raider' sequel

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Ben Wheatley is all set to helm the 'Tom Raider' sequel starring Alicia Vikander.

Alicia Vikander will be seen reprising her role as the treasure-hunting action heroine Lara Croft. The production on the sequel will begin early next year.

Amy Jump is writing the film while Graham King is producing it through his GK Films banner, and Elizabeth Cantillon.

Wheatley directed the films 'Kill List' and 'Free Fire', and he is in post-production on 'Rebecca' for Working Title Films.

Directed by Roar Uthaug, 'Tom Raider' grossed USD 275 million worldwide. (ANI)

