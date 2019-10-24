Benedict Cumberbatch starrer 'The Current War' gets release date in India

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Nicolas Hoult and Tom Holland starrer 'The Current War' is set to release in India on November 1, 2019.

The news was shared by film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh.

The trailer was released in June this year gave a glimpse into the dramatic 19th century battle over electricity.

Based on the phenomenon that came to be known as 'war of the currents', the Martin Scorcese-produced thriller will focus on the journey of Thomas Edison, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, as he tries to use his DC technology to introduce light to Manhattan, Variety reported.

Edison's initial efforts are obstructed by businessman George Westinghouse, played by Michael Shannon, and his business partner Nikola Tesla, played by Nicholas Hoult, come up with Tesla's own AC electrical current.

Scripted by Michael Mitnick, the film has been directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon. (ANI)

